Search operation launched to trace Territorial Army jawan missing since Sunday

Posted By Minhaj Adnan Published: 3rd August 2020 6:43 pm IST
Search operation launched to trace Territorial Army jawan missing since Sunday

Srinagar: A search operation was launched on Monday to trace a Territorial Army (TA) jawan who is suspected to have been abducted by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, an Army spokesperson said here.

Rifleman Shakir Manzoor of 162 Battalion (TA) went missing on Sunday and his vehicle was found abandoned and burnt in south Kashmir’s Kulgam, he said.

It is suspected that the soldier, a resident of neighbouring Shopian district, has been abducted by militants, the spokesperson said.

The Army has launched an operation to trace him, he added.

Source: PTI
Categories
IndiaNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close