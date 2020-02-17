menu
Seat on Kashi Mahakal Express turned into mini-temple

Posted by shameen Published: February 17, 2020, 11:48 am IST
Seat on Kashi Mahakal Express turned into mini-temple

Varanasi: In a first, a seat on the Kashi Mahakal Express, that connects three Jyotirlingas in two states, has been turned into a mini-temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Railway officials said that efforts will be made to keep the seat number 64 of coach B5 in the train reserved for Lord Shiva.

The Kashi Mahakal Express connects Omkareshwar (near Indore), Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain) and Kashi Vishwanath (Varanasi) Jyotirlingas.

The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 16 from the Varanasi junction and will start operating regularly from February 20.

Source: ANI
