SeaWorld Abu Dhabi to feature the world’s largest aquarium

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates is opening the largest aquarium in the world, called ‘SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’, and it will become the first dedicated marine research center in the country, inhabited by more than 68,000 species of marine animals.

Abu Dhabi’s Miral in partnership with SeaWorld parks & entertainment, on Wednesday announced the, 64 per cent of the development work on the project, which is being built on Yas Island, has been completed, noting that the full construction work is scheduled to be completed in 2022.

اكتمال نسبة 64% من أعمال التطوير في مشروع "سي وورلد أبوظبي" في جزيرة ياس، ومن المقرر اكتمال أعمال التشييد في عام2022. المشروع هو عبارة عن شراكة بين ميرال وسي وورلد باركس وانترتينمنت، وسيكون إضافة متفردة لما توفره جزيرة ياس من أنشطة ومرافق وتجارب جذب متنوعة#الاتحاد_الاقتصادي pic.twitter.com/GVq4olRYTr — الاتحاد الاقتصادي (@AletihadEconomy) August 11, 2021

The park is built in five different indoor levels and the marine park is spread over an area of about 183,000 square meters. This will include many special creatures including sharks, sea turtles, jelly fish and 25 million liters of water storage for them.

The main focal view of the aquarium will show visitors ‘Endless Vista’, a stunning 20m high vertical window across multiple levels that reveals stunning aquatic scenes.

Audio visual rooms with sound and light shows will be arranged so that visitors can have a realtime experience of the sea floor.

Along with the Marine park, a special research center for marine life will also be set up and education will be provided to those who want more information about marine life.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral said, for the survival of human life on earth, saving marine life is essential. Sea creatures play a very important role in the human cycle and for this a breeding process, rescue service and rehabilitation center will also be developed here.