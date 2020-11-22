SEBI Chief calls for investor awareness as retail participation grows

Mumbai, Nov 22 : Emphasising on the need for informed decision by investors, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Ajay Tyagi has said that investor awareness and education play an important role in the investor’s decision making.

In his message, ahead of the World Investor Week scheduled for November 23-29, Tyagi said that complexities of the securities market have grown manifold during last three decades with so many developments relating to market structure, and newer products among others.

He said that apart from the supply side growth, on the demand side too, newer participants have entered the market. Also, the trends in participation of the retail investors are encouraging in terms of growth in number of portfolios of mutual funds, he said.

“There is a need for the new investors to make informed investment decisions. Thus, investor awareness and education play an important role in education the investor. One should not get lured by false promises and by unsolicited advice,” Tyagi said.

SEBI is member of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). The World Investor Week is celebrated in October every year, under the aegis of IOSCO.

This year, due to the pandemic, celebration of the World Investor Week has been delayed and it will be celebrated during November 23-29. The SEBI is the National Coordinator for the event.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.