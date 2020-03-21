Sec 144 invoked, borders sealed as Goa restricts tourist vehicle

Panaji: The Goa State Government has invoked Section 144 of the CPC besides temporarily shutting down its borders for mass passengers and tourists vehicles as a precautionary measure for the pandemic.

The District Magistrate of Goa’s two districts, South Goa and North Goa issued an order: “Some stringent measures are required to be taken to ban the movement of passenger vehicles — maxicabs (12+1), all heavy passenger vehicles like contract carriage, stage carriage and the all India tourist buses plying from Karnataka and Maharashtra — with immediate effect until further orders, as per the Goa Epidemic Disease, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020 to contain its spread.”

However, vehicles bringing in vegetables and other essentials will only be permitted to enter the state added the order.

The State government has also imposed Section 144-rule for people spreading false information regarding the virus.

It has also urged senior citizens and children below the age of 10 to remain indoors until further notice.

All public and personal gatherings have been canceled by various state governments across the nation to contain the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Archbishop’s official statement directed parishioners to avail the online facility for Sunday mass since it will be closed for the ‘Janata Curfew’.

