SEC holds review meeting on GHMC elections

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission(SEC) is taking steps to hold the upcoming GHMC elections on time. It held a review meeting with the officials of the corporation on holding the elections today.

The GHMC commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, GHMC election officer Jyothi Bhuddha Prakash and other officials took part in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion the State Election Commissioner Parthasarathy said that the commission would give suggestions and issue guidelines to the state government and the GHMC to hold the elections.

He advised the officials to make all the necessary arrangements like updation of the software application, T-Poll applications and other software’s to hold the elections.

He also asked them to use technology to hold the elections . The GHMC elections are due to be held in February 2021.