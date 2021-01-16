SEC issues gazette notification on GHMC polls

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission (SEC) today issued a gazette notification on the recently held GHMC elections. It published the names of all 150 victorious corporators of the civic body in the notification.

The notification was dated January 16, 2020. The new elected body would be sworn in within one month of the issuance of the notification.

The election of the GHMC mayor and deputy mayor would be held after president he swearing in ceremony of the elected Corporators. Of the total 150 seats, the ruling TRS party won 56 seats, BJP 48, MIM 44 and congress party two seats.