Second accused in Keesara land scam commits suicide

Hyderabad: The suicide spree in the sensational Keesara land scam continues to rattle the state .

One of the accused in the scam Dharma Reddy today committed suicide .

Commenting on his suicide , the wife of the victim alleged that her husband had committed suicide due to the continuous harassment of police .

She made it clear that her husband had no role in the land scam and added that her husband and Tehsildar had no relation between them. She alleged they her husband was illegally arrested by the police .

She also alleged that the police had harassed her husband by forcing him to come to police station and sign the register. She said that her husband had committed suicide due to fears about his future.

The son of Dharna Reddy Sridhar Reddy was still in the jail due to the denial of bail. The main accused in the case and former Tehsildar of Keesara Nagaraju committed suicide a couple of days back.