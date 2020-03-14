Second coronavirus case reported in Telangana

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Another case of coronavirus was confirmed in Telangana on Saturday taking the total number of those infected to two, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said here.

The patient with travel history to Italy has been admitted to the state-run Gandhi hospital in the city for quarantine purpose, Rao told the assembly.

The samples of two others with suspected symptoms of the virus have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, he said.

Asserting that his government was taking all necessary steps to prevent the spread of the virus in the state, the Chief Minister said a meeting of senior officials has been convened to discuss the COVID-19 situation.

Noting that some states in the country have initiated measures such as temporarily shutting down cinema halls, malls and educational institutions to contain the spread of the viral disease, the Chief Minister said a cabinet meeting has been called on Saturday to finalise its course of action.

A 24-year-old software professional, who was the first COVID-19 patient in the state, was discharged from the hospital here on Friday night following his recovery.

He had a travel history to Dubai in February.