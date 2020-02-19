Second death from coronavirus confirmed in Hong Kong

A+ A-

Hong Kong: The second death from the novel coronavirus outbreak has been registered in Hong Kong, the South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday.

Medical sources told the newspaper that the 70-year-old patient of Princess Margaret Hospital, undergoing treatment for coronavirus, had died on Wednesday morning. He had diabetes and kidney problems, but the exact cause of death has not yet been established.

The man traveled to mainland China on January 22. Within the next 10 days his health deteriorated and on February 12 he was admitted to Princess Margaret Hospital. In two days, the patient was diagnosed with coronavirus, by that time he was already in critical condition.

The first COVID-19 patient in Hong Kong had died in the same hospital on February 4.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, in Hubei province, in late December and has since spread to more than 20 other countries.

So far, the virus has infected over 77,000 people worldwide, resulting in the deaths of over 2,000 people.