Second phase Covid vaccination to begin in Andhra from Wed

Amaravati, Feb 2 : Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas said the state will begin the second phase of Coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday.

“Panchayati raj, municipal, revenue and sanitation workers will receive the vaccination jab,” said Srinivas.

As many as 5.9 lakh names have already been registered on Covin app for the second phase of vaccination, even as 3,181 session sites have been readied.

Though 3.88 lakh frontline workers were supposed to be inoculated in the first phase, the minister said only about 1.9 lakh received the vaccine, at a rate of 49 per cent.

In the event of any person developing side effects after taking a vaccine, Srinivas said the government will focus and take necessary action.

“Rs 50 lakh compensation has been given to an Asha worker who succumbed after taking a vaccine,” he said, updating that the health department is awaiting the postmortem report.

Likewise, the government has shifted a doctor, Dhanalakshmi, from Ongole to Chennai after she developed complications following the jab.

Senior official Anil Kumar Singhal said 89,100 policemen, 1.55 lakh municipal employees and 3.3 lakh revenue employees names have been registered in the app for the second phase of vaccination.

He said 16.3 lakh vaccine shots are currently available in the state.

