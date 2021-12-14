Second phase of Egypt’s Gaza reconstruction plan underway

Cairo: The second phase of an Egyptian reconstruction plan to help rebuild the Gaza Strip following the enclave’s destruction caused during the 11-day offensive earlier this year, is underway.

Ibrahim al-Shuniqi, head of the reconstruction committee, told leaders of the Palestinian factions and government officials that the start of the second phase in the Gaza Strip came under the directives of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Egyptian official, who chaired a delegation of engineers and construction experts, made the remarks during a ceremony held in Gaza City to celebrate the start of the second phase in the coastal enclave.

“The political leadership’s instructions are to provide assistance to Palestinian manpower and companies in Gaza that are capable of carrying out the work,” al-Shuniqi said.

According to the official figures, around 1,800 housing units in the Gaza Strip were destroyed, and 16,800 units had been damaged.

Egypt brokered a ceasefire agreement between the two sides which ended the offensive. It also pledged $500 million in two phases to help rebuild the territory.

Al-Shuniqi said that the first phase, which started after the end of the Israeli offensive, included the removal of rubble and debris.

He added that the second phase will include constructing three housing projects in the Strip’s centre and north and two bridges in Gaza city, paving destroyed crossroads and building a corniche road.