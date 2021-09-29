Second phase of TS EAMCET counseling likely to begin on October 15

Hyderabad: The second phase of TS EAMCET counseling is likely to begin from October 15 in the state. An official announcement is expected to be made in a couple of days.

It was informed that the seats left vacant in the first phase of counseling will be allotted to the students based on their ranks.

The students who have obtained seats through the convener’s quota in the first phase and were also present for self-reporting can cancel their seats if needed. The seat allocations which have been canceled will also be taken into consideration in the second phase of counseling.

The education officials have informed that 78,270 seats are available in the Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical courses under the convener quota. It was noted that 61,169 seats were filled in the first phase of counseling whereas 14,847 seats were left vacant.

The officials noted that the seats in the computer integrated courses are much in demand. Almost 3000 seats are available for admissions into the ECE course.

It is learned that 1000 seats are still vacant in IT courses and Mechanical/Civil Engineering streams. Meanwhile, the Admission and Fees Control Board has issued a deadline of October 5 for admissions into the engineering ‘B’category seats.