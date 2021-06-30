Second richest woman in the world Alice Walton’s net worth surpasses Adani’s

Hyderabad: The net worth of the second richest woman in the world Ali Walton, the only daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton has surpassed the net worth of the second richest person in India Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of Adani Group. Currently, Walton’s net worth is $62.8 billion whereas the net worth of Adani is $60 billion. In the billionaires’ list, the rank of Adani has also fallen down to 19 due to a continuous drop in the market capitalization of his companies.

As per Forbes data, Adani’s net worth dropped from $77 billion to $60 billion within a few weeks. The market capitalization of his companies is falling continuously ever since a report claimed that the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) froze three FPI accounts that have major stakes in four firms of the conglomerate.

Although, both Adani Enterprises and NSDL rejected the report, the stock prices of the firms continue to fall. Recently, he has also lost the second richest person in Asia tag. He lost the title to Zhong Shanshan, founder of Nongfu Spring, China’s largest bottled water company.

Meanwhile, the net worth of Alice Walton has reached $62.8 billion. She is the second richest woman in the world.

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the first richest woman in the world with a net worth of $88.8 billion. She is also one of the top 10 billionaires in the world.

Top 10 richest persons in the world

Currently, no Asian is on the list of the top 10 richest persons in the world. The list has eight Americans and two French.

As per Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires rankings, with a net worth of $198.6 billion, Jeff Bezos of Amazon continues to be the richest person in the world. The list of the top 10 richest persons in the world are as follows: