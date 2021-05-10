Second wave of COVID-19 claimed lives of 50 TSRTC employees so far

Hyderabad: According to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation Employees Union, during the second wave of COVID-19, 50 members of its staff has succumbed to the disease so far. Around 1800 RTC employees are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

Meanwhile, the union has appealed to chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to start ward services for the treatment of COVID-19 patients at the Tarnaka RTC hospital.

The RTC employees union in order to fulfil its demand will organise a protest on May 11.