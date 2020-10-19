Secondary schools reopen in Agra amid strict Covid measures

News Desk 1Published: 19th October 2020 12:51 pm IST

Agra, Oct 19 : After months of hiatus due to Covid-19 pandemic, secondary schools from class 9 to class 12 have reopened in Agra in compliance with strict measures and protocols.

An official said that special teams have been constituted to inspect the schools premises and also to review the arrangements of sanitisation and social distancing norms inside the classrooms.

Students have been asked to bring their own food and water bottles, along with consent letters from parents.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate in the city has now gone up to 90.78 per cent. The samples’ positivity rate is 2.84 per cent. The number of active cases is 485.

The famous Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan will remain shut ‘indefinitely’ from Monday, barely two days after it was reopened for devotees.

The temple had reopened on Saturday, the first day of ‘Navratri’, after a seven-month closure due to the lockdown. More than 25,000 devotees turned up to offer prayers at the famous temple.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

