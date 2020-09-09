Secretariat mosques demolition case; HC issues notice to Govt.

Hyderabad: Telangana High court on Wednesday issued notice to State Government in connection with the demolition of two Mosques at Secretariat complex. The bench issued “Notice” and posted the case on October 8.

While hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the demolition of two Mosques at Secretariat, a bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijay Sen Reddy had questioned the Government whether section 51 of Wakf act was complied while demolishing the two Mosques within the secretariat complex.

The bench realized that mandatory compliance of the provisions of waqf act 1995 was not followed by government while demolishing the mosques and hence there is violation of rule of law. The court also observed that the Government cannot deviate from provisions laid down in the Wakf act.

The temple too was demolished without compliance of endowments act and the same was violated resulting in the demolition of temple. The High Court has asked the Government to file their counter affidavits on or before October 1.

In the month of July two Mosques and a temple were razed during the demolition of old secretariat complex.

The counsel for petitioners Advocate Muzaferullah Khan contended that the Government did not follow the due process in accordance with the law and violated the rule. The lawyer also told court that the procedure of law under section 91 of Wakf act cannot be ignored for constructing the new Secretariat complex.

The procedure described under law wakf act 1996, 51 Wakf act was not complied and it mandates before undertaking any activity it needs to be prior permission from the State Wakf Board. There is a violation of section 51.

The other lawyer Khaja Aijazuddin has informed court that apart from two Mosques a temple too was demolished flouting the endowments act, hence he pleaded court to pass necessary directions for rebuilding the religious places at same place.

Syed Yaser Mamoon, a city based lawyer too explained the court how the Government flouted the norms in razing the religious places at Secretariat.