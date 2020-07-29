Secretariat mosques: Had Muslim leadership secretly consented to govt. plan

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is evading meeting with the Muslim political and religious to discuss the issue of demolition of two mosques in secretariat. According to reliable sources, Muslim political leadership and the forum comprising of various organisations and groups supporting the government had sought time from the chief minister to represent mosque issue but chief minister is evading the meeting giving excuse of his busy schedule.

Leaders await for chief minister’s call, but the chief minister is not in a position to make any promise or announcement on this sensitive issue. Hence he evades meeting. Pressure is mounting on the political and religious leaders by the Muslims, yet they have restricted to media statements only.

The question arises why do the party and the forum which support the government need to fix schedule to meet the CM. They can make a surprise visit on the basis of their closeness and relations with the government. There are examples in the past when the political leadership suddenly appeared at Pragathi Bhavan without any prior meeting schedule.

Silence of religious and political leadership despite CM avoiding meeting has raised question whether the leadership was already aware of the demolition of mosques. TRS sources claim that the government had already informed Muslim political leadership about the plan of new secretariat beforehand.

Government wants to construct one mosque in the secretariat premises instead of constructing two mosques at their original places which was secretly approved by the political leadership.

If the political and religious leadership is serious in connection with restoration the mosques, then whey they do not announce to withdraw support of the government and resign from government posts. Just issuing statements in Urdu media by remaining on government jobs is like misleading the Muslims.

It remains to be seen that now that all the old buildings of secretariat have been razed and the government has approved the new plan can the Muslim leadership change the plan.

Source: Siasat news