Secretariat mosques: Hamid Mohammed Khan of JIH calls ministers

Hyderabad: Demolition of two mosques in secretariat premises was a grave mistake by State Government hence it should rectify the mistake by reconstructing them on the same place, said state president of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) Mr Hamid Mohammed Khan.

Mr Hamid Mohammed Khan spoke to state minister t Harish Rao, K Tarak Rama Rao and home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on telephone and apprised them of the anger prevailing among Muslims over demolition of two mosque in secretariat premises and grave consequences of the move.

He demanded that the government either reconstruct the mosque on the same place or hand over the same land to the Waqf board and the Waqf board reconstruct them on the same place under its supervision.

Criticizing the government, Mr Hamid Mohammed Khan told that it was not disclosed what has happened to the property of the mosques demolished. Where have the prayer mats, copies of the Holy Quran and other Islamic literature present in the mosques gone? He said government’s behaviour in this connection is very irresponsible and it hurt the sentiments of Muslims. He also hit out at State Waqf Board saying that it also played an irresponsible role though it is has the responsibility of protecting all the mosques, graveyards and other places of worship present in the state.

At least now the Waqf Board should take the land of those mosques it in its possession and arrange reconstruction of the mosques.

During the talk, state ministers assured Hamid Mohammed Khan that the matter will be discussed in the state cabinet meeting and they will try their level best to change map of new secretariat. Hamid Mohammed Khan told the state government that sooner the matter is resolved the better to assuage the anger, restlessness and distress prevailing among Muslims.