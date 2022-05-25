Section 144 imposed around Malali Juma Masjid in Mangaluru

Malali Juma Masjid
Visuals from Juma Masjid renovation work near Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Section 144 has been imposed within 500-meter area of Malali Juma Masjid, Mangaluru on Tuesday.

According to Mangaluru authorities, section 144 will be in place from 8 pm of May 24 to 8 am of May 26.

A Hindu temple-like architectural design was allegedly discovered underneath an old mosque on the outskirts of Mangaluru on April 21.

The development came to the fore during the renovation work at Juma Masjid in Malali, in the outskirts of Mangaluru.

The renovation work was being conducted by the mosque authorities.

