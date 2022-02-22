Section 144 imposed in Shivamogga

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 22nd February 2022 10:30 pm IST
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel conduct a route march after security has been beefed up after tension in the town over the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist, in Shivamogga, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Shivamogga: A family walks on a deserted road to reach the bus stop after Section 144 was imposed amid tension in the town over the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist, in Shivamogga, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Shivamogga: A deserted market after Section 144 was imposed amid tension in the town over the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist, in Shivamogga, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Shivamogga: A Rapid Action Force (RAF) vehicle stands parked on a road after security has been beefed up after tension in the town over the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist,in Shivamogga, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Shivamogga: Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel conduct a route march after security has been beefed up after tension in the town over the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist, in Shivamogga, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Shivamogga: Children watch Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel conducting a route march as the security has been beefed up after tension in the town over the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist, in Shivamogga, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

