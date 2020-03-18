Section 144 imposed in J-K’s Anantnag

Anantnag: Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the district for one month with immediate effect in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The order was issued by Bashir Ahmad Das, KAS, District Magistrate, Anantnag, in the exercise of his powers vested in him under Section 144 of CrPC.

The Section 144 imposes restriction/ban over the assembly/gathering of more than five persons at any public place across the entire district of Anantnag including all towns and villages with immediate effect for a period of one month,” states the order.

Two confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported from Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir so far.

Globally, the virus has infected more than 1,84,000 people and has killed more than 7500 people, as per the data available on the World Health Organisation website.

Source: ANI

