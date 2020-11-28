Secular activists place 7 demands before Bangladesh govt

By Sumi Khan

Dhaka, Nov 28 : With the slogan “Pakistan lovers go back to Pakistan, leave former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Bangladesh! Bangladesh is not for you, the Radical and Communal people,” the Movement for Bangladesh Liberation War 1971 – Muktijuddho Mancha – placed 7 demands before Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government on Saturday.

Muktijuddho Mancha held protests at Shahbagh in Dhaka against the anti-sculpture radical groups like Hefajat-e-Islam and Islami Andolan Bangladesh.

Activists of the Movement for Secular Bangladesh demanded the arrest of Mamunul Haque, Joint Secretary General of Hefajat-e-Islam and Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim, Senior Naib-e-Amir of Islami Andolan Bangladesh.

Demanding the arrest of the two radical leaders for threatening to break the sculpture of the “Father of the Nation” Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the activists for secular Bangladesh demanded that the government impose a ban on religion-based politics in the Islamic country to maintain communal harmony, halt political activities in mosques and madrassas and include construction of sculptures of Bangabandhu in every educational institution across the country.

They announced they would form human chains and hold protest rallies across the country on December 1.

Nearly 700 people took to the streets at Shahbagh intersection at 4 p.m. and staged a protest till 5 p.m. on Saturday.

