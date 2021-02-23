Secunderabad: Army Recruitment Rally from March 5 to 24

Hyderabad: Army recruitment rally will be conducted by Army

Recruiting Office, Secunderabad from March 5 to 24 at Telangana Sports School, Hakimpet, Telangana to enroll eligible candidates into the Army from all the thirty-three (33) districts of Telangana State for the posts of Soldier Technical, Soldier Technical (Aviation/Ammunition Examiner), Soldier Nursing Assistant/Nursing Assistant Veterinary, Soldier Clerk and Storekeeper Technical, Soldier General Duty and Soldier Tradesman and sportsmen categories.

Registration for the recruitment rally started on January 19 and continued till February 17. Candidates who applied online are only eligible to attend the rally. The date of reporting at the rally site will be available on admit card and the applicant can take a printout of it by visiting: www.joinindianarmy.nic.in

In order to avoid large gatherings at one place, candidates will be directed to report to four different centers in the close vicinity of the main venue in batches of 500 each per day. These report centers shall issue tokens to the candidates for participation in the rally.

Details of report centers will be uploaded on the ‘Join Indian Army’ website separately after the issue of admit cards. Candidates can also check their respective center details from the Army Recruitment Office, Secunderabad, or by calling 040-27740059/27740205

Reporting will only be allowed at the nominated center for the issue of rally token.

The recruitment process is fully automated and transparent. Candidates are advised against falling into the trap of touts/fraudsters who claim to help them get enrolled, said the army press release.

