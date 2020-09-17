Secunderabad: Fire at shop in Monda market brought under control

Hyderabad: A fire which broke out in a shop at Monda market, Secunderabad, on Wednesday, was brought under control by fire tenders.

No casualties

No casualties have been reported in the fire which occurred at 1 am, caused by a short circuit, according to Inspector, Market police station, P Shankar Yadav.

The police official said that fire tenders had immediately rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Short circuit

“A fire accident took place due to short circuit at 1 am in a shop at Monda market. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire. No casualties reported,” Yadav told ANI here.

