Secunderabad: Fire breaks out at Delhi Public School

By Sameer Updated: 10th September 2020 9:21 am IST
fire
Representational Photo

Secunderabad: A fire broke out in Delhi Public School (DPS) located in the area that falls under the jurisdiction of Bowenpally police station. This incident took place on Wednesday evening.

Luckily, no one got injured in the incident.

Documents, furniture gutted in fire

Documents and furniture in Administrative Block of the School building were gutted in fire.

After receiving the information, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Soon, the fire was brought under control.

Electric short circuit

The Secunderabad Fire Officer Mohan Rao said that Electric short circuit could be the cause of the fire mishap.   

A Vinay Kumar, a Sub-Inspector of Bowenpally police station said that the incident has been entered into the diary. A case will be registered if someone lodges a complaint against the incident, he added.

