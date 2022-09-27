Secunderabad Railway Station wins National Tourism Award

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Railway Station on Tuesday was given the National Tourism Award for being the ‘most welcoming station for tourists’ operated by Indian Railways for the 2018–19 fiscal year.

A.K. Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager, Secunderabad Division, and Jogesh Kumar, Station Director, Secunderabad Railway Station in New Delhi received the award from G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism.

The Ministry of Tourism honours several sectors of the travel and tourism industry for their exceptional achievement by giving them the National Tourism Awards. The Nizam of Hyderabad State constructed the Secunderabad Railway Station, one of the top tourist sites in the city, in 1874.

The award honours the tourist-friendly amenities and services offered at the Secunderabad Railway Station, including escalators, lifts, FoBs, a tourist information centre, help desk, charging stations, taps, coolers, waiting areas, battery-operated cars, auto stands, retiring rooms, AC waiting areas, general waiting areas, etc.

The team of officials and personnel were thanked for their efforts by Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-Charge), South Central Railway (SCR), who also gave them the go-ahead to keep up the good job.