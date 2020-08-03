Secunderabad Sunrise Rotary Club to distribute Medical Equipment, Medicine and Medical Kits worth Rs 11 lakh to 2000 elders

Hyderabad: The Rotary Club of Secunderabad Sunrise embarks on a novel and currently necessary project, ‘COVID Care For The Elders’ as gratitude and concern for the elderly.

As part of this project, the club will be distributing medical Equipment, medicines and medical kits to help homes for the aged fight against COVID -19.

The distribution kits include Oxygen Concentrators, Oximeters, BP Machines, Nebulisers, Contactless Sanitiser Dispensers and assorted medicines among others.

The total number of beneficiaries will be 2000 inmates of 40 Homes located at various places in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The cost of the project is pitted at Rs 11 lakh.

President of the Club Vijay Rathi along with the District Governor, NV Hanmantha Reddy of Rotary District 3150 along with volunteers and members of the club will be flagging off the distribution of medical equipment and medicine to the Homes for the Aged in a brief function to be held here in the city at Evolution Contemporary Arts, next to Lalitha Jewellery, Somajiguda Main Road on August 5 in the morning.

The Rotary Club of Secunderabad Sunrise which falls under Rotary District 3150, taken up this project. It is taken up under the banner of Rotary Sunrise Service Trust a leading service-oriented club. It has taken up many services in the past.

We have taken up this project now, in the middle of a pandemic, to express our gratitude and concern for the elderly. A rigorous enquiry was conducted before identifying the beneficiary homes to ascertain the needs before raising the funds required for the purpose shared Vijay Rathi.

The Director of Community Services, Praveen Jain informs that this year, the number of activities will be conducted by the Rotary Club of Secunderabad Sunrise. This will include health care, sanitation and education.