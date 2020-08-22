Security alert in Noida after ISIS operative held in Delhi

The accused was arrested following a brief exchange of fire in central Delhi's Ridge Road area

By Mansoor Published: 22nd August 2020 1:46 pm IST
Suspected IS operative held in Delhi with IEDs

Noida (UP):  Security checks have been intensified along the Delhi border in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida in the wake of an alleged ISIS operative being arrested in the national capital with explosives, police said on Saturday.

New Delhi: National Security Guard (NSG) and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) during a search operation near Buddha Jayanti Park, after an ISIS operative was arrested from the site with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Vehicles and passengers moving to and fro Delhi are being checked at the border, while Gautam Buddh Nagar district is also on alert mode, Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh S said.

New Delhi: National Security Guard (NSG) commandos carry out search operation near Buddha Jayanti Park, after an ISIS operative was arrested from the site with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: National Security Guard (NSG) commandos carry out search operation near Buddha Jayanti Park, after an ISIS operative was arrested from the site with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: National Security Guard (NSG) commandos carry out search operation near Buddha Jayanti Park, after an ISIS operative was arrested from the site with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Senior police officers also assessed security checks in the district bordering Delhi.

New Delhi: National Security Guard (NSG) commandos carry out search operation near Buddha Jayanti Park, after an ISIS operative was arrested from the site with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

The Delhi Police on Friday night arrested the alleged ISIS operative with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), a senior officer said on Saturday.

New Delhi: In this handout photo provided by Delhi Police, Delhi Police with an alleged ISIS operative (C) after arresting him last night following an exchange of fire and recovery of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from central Delhi’s Ridge Road area, in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI22-08-2020_000050B)

The accused was arrested following a brief exchange of fire in central Delhi’s Ridge Road area, the officer said.

Source: PTI

READ:  Journalist Prashant Kanojia arrested over tweets on Ram Mandir
Categories
Top Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close