Security forces alert, assure nation our borders are well protected: SS Deswal

Amritsar (Punjab): Our security forces are alert and we assure the nation that our borders are well-protected, said Director General, Border Security Force (BSF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), SS Deswal after hoisting the National Flag at the border”>Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar on Saturday.

Extending his greetings to the security personnel, their families, and the country in his address on the 74th Independence Day, Deswal remembered the sacrifice of those who had died in the line of duty.

“India is a peace-loving nation with all strength to protect its sovereignty and integrity. Our security forces at borders are alert with complete strength and force and we assure the nation that our borders are well protected and safe,” Deswal told reporters here after his address.

He also lauded the personnel for their service even during the coronavirus pandemic and added that they are well-equipped to deal with any challenges posed by Pakistan.

Source: ANI