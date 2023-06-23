Security forces foil infiltration bid, gun down 4 militants in J&K

Srinagar: Four militants were killed on Friday morning in an encounter as the Indian security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC), Jammu and Kashmir police said.

The encounter occurred in the Kala Jungle of Machil sector in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

“In a joint operation, Army and Police have killed four #terrorists in Kala Jungle of Machhal sector in #Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate to our side from POJK,” police said in a tweet.

While taking to Twitter, Indian army’s Chinar Corps tweeted, “In a Jt op launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice, an infiltration bid was foiled today by alert troops along LOC in Macchal Sector, Kupwara. 04 x Terrorists eliminated & war-like stores have been recovered. Ops in progress.”

Further details are awaited regarding the operation.

Earlier on June 16, five foreign militants were killed in the Jumagund area near the LoC in Kupwara.