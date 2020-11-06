Security guard hangs self in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 6 : A 40-year-old security guard of a hospital has hanged himself to death in Delhi’s Rohini area.

The body of Subodh, a resident of Azad Colony in Budh Vihar Phase 2, was found hanging from a tree at a park situated at the T point of Sector 23-24 dividing road.

“He was working as a security guard at the Rajiv Gandhi hospital. A bank passbook and a pen were found in his pocket wherein he had written a suicide note. The body has been preserved in the BSA mortuary,” said a senior police officer.

In the suicide note, Subodh asked his brother-in-law to take care of his family.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.