Security guard of Osmania hospital held for illegal remdesivir sale

Hyderabad: In another crackdown on the black marketing of COVID-19 drugs the sleuths of Commissioner’s task force apprehended two persons including security guard of Osmania General hospital and seized the drugs.

The accused Kiran Kumar native of Bhongir.He completed his B-pharmacy and worked in medical shop. Basing on his experience two months back he opened medical agency at Medipally, Boduppal.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic situation he observed demand for Remdesivir (Covifor) injections which are being used for Antiviral medicine for Covid-19 patients.

As such Kirankumar hatched a plan to procure Remdesivir injections in low price through known sources and sell to same in black market on high price (Rs. 30,000/- per injection) for illegal gain.

For that, he procured Remdesivir injections form his known sources with a minimum prise and informed one Mohd Khaled ( Security Guard at Osmania General Hospital) regarding availability of injections and requested for customers.

In this process accused Kiran started supplying Remdesivir injections to accused Mohd Khaled and subsequently Khaled is selling the same Remdesivir injections for Rs. 30,000/- to needy customers and earning easy money.