Security increased in Ayodhya on Babri Masjid demolition anniversary

Ayodhya: In view of the anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid on Monday, a high alert has been sounded and security increased in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, said police sources.

Police personnel have been deployed at various checkpoints and security has been tightened, said sources.

Identity cards of people entering Ayodhya are being checked. The police force is on alert for security on the roads leading to Ram Janmabhoomi. Elaborate security arrangements have been made to prevent the occurrence of any untoward incident.

A man from Lucknow, who was heading to Ayodhya said, “We are glad that the security has been tightened for our safety.”

Ramanand Shukla, Principal at a local school here said, “The situation is much calmer in Ayodhya as compared to 1992. The authorities have significantly tightened security so that people can feel safe.”

The demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992, led to violence in several parts of the country.