Security to be beefed up along inter-state borders in NE

Guwahati/Aizawl/Silchar (Assam), Nov 18 : In wake of troubles on their inter-state borders, Assam and its neighbouring states have decided to further intensify vigil in these areas, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials in Guwahati and Kohima said that the Deputy Commissioners of the districts along the inter-state borders would keep a close touch and hold meetings at regular intervals to sort out the irritants and disputes.

Different local organisations, led by the Karbi Students Association (KSA), had on Tuesday begun an indefinite economic blockade on the highway to Nagaland in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district over “encroachments of forest lands” by the neighbouring state.

However, the blockade was withdrawn on Tuesday night after the Deputy Commissioners of Dimapur and Karbi Anglong Districts, along with Dimapur Police Commissioner, held a marathon meeting and resolved to take appropriate steps on the encroachments of Daldali forest reserve under Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in Assam.

The Assam-Nagaland inter-state border row came on the heels of over a month-long serious dispute including road blockade between Assam and Mizoram and few weeks long border troubles between Tripura and Mizoram.

With the intervention of the Central government, Central para-military troopers were deployed along the Assam-Mizoram inter-state borders to prevent fresh troubles.

An Assam government statement said that Cachar district Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli, along with Divisional Forest Officer Sunnydeo Choudhury and other officials, on Wednesday visited the areas bordering Mizoram and travelled more than 25 km on foot in eight hours and talked to the people.

“The Deputy Commissioner also interacted with the local people who told her that few Mizo people have visited the area in the last few days. They told the DC that Mizo miscreants have removed the forest boundary pillars at Aitlang area. It was decided to further strengthen security at the border area as the miscreants have already demolished two school buildings inside Assam’s territory,” the statement said.

The Mizoram Police, in a statement on Wednesday, said that truck driver Bobidul Haque, 21 of western Assam’s Goalpara district, was assaulted by five people at a gas filling station near Aizawl but the assailants have been arrested.

The police took the injured driver, who drove a goods laden truck to Mizoram, to a health centre for medical treatment.

“The Mizoram Police once again appeals to the general public, especially the youth, not to engage in such criminal activity or anti-social behaviour which could hamper communal peace and harmony. Violators will be dealt with severely according to the law,” the statement said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.