menu
search
1 Mar 2020, Sun Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Sedition case: Amulya’s judicial custody extended till March 5

Posted by Qayam Published: March 01, 2020, 11:14 am IST
Sedition case: Amulya’s judicial custody extended till March 5

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru Court has extended the judicial custody of Amulya Leona, who raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru’s Freedom Park on Feb 20, till March 5.

Amulya was sent to 14-day judicial custody for her actions in the presence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

A sedition case has been registered against Amulya.

According to the police, a suo moto case under Section 124A (sedition), 153A and B (promoting enmity between different groups and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) have been registered against the girl.

Source: ANI
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved