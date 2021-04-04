See pics: Allu Arjun’s perfect family vacay in Maldives is Goals!

Hyderabad: Superstar Allu Arjun who has been busy lately with work and shooting of his film Pushpa, went on a getaway to Maldives recently with his family and friends. The pictures from their latest holiday will make you want to pack your bags and go wandering right now!

AA has taken the much-needed break and will also be celebrating his birthday there, on April 8. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor took off to the island destination this week to celebrate son Ayaan’s birthday as well. Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha’s close friends have also joined them for a beach vacation. One can see in the photos, the wives and kids enjoying their time amidst crystal clear blue water.

Sharing a perfect photo from Ayaan’s beach birthday celebrations, Allu Arjun wrote on Instagram, “Ayaan Birthday Fam Jam,” followed by a heart emoticon. Bunny’s brother Allu Sirish, who missed being a part of family vacation commented on the photo, “Such a cute pic!!!! Missing you all.” AA shared another cute photo of Ayaan cutting the cake with little Arha and wife Sneha around. Wishing son Ayaan, he wrote, “Many many happy returns of the day to my sweetest baby babu Ayaan . Your the love of my life. Wish u many more beautiful years to come . Love Nana . #alluayaan #allufamily.”

You can see the pictures below:

Courtesy- Instagram

Courtesy- Instagram

Courtesy- Instagram

Courtesy- Instagram

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen in Sukumar directorial Pushpa. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. The makers are set to release Allu Arjun’s first look from the film a day before his birthday.

Sharing a teaser of the first look, the makers recently tweeted, “Meet the ferocious #PushpaRaj on 7th April at 6:12 PM.”