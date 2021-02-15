‘Seed of anti-nationalism’ has to be dealt with: Haryana minister on Disha arrest

Chandigarh, Feb 15 : Adopting a tough stance, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday said whoever harbours the “seed of anti-nationalism” has to be dealt with accordingly, be it 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi or anyone else.

In a tweet in Hindi, Vij said: “Whoever harbours the seed of anti-nationalism in their minds, that has to be completely destroyed, be it Disha Ravi or anyone else.”

Ravi was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell from Bengaluru on Saturday for allegedly editing and sharing a ‘toolkit’ on social media related to the farmers’ protest. She was produced before a court the next day and was remanded to five days in police custody.

The police procured her custody to identify pro-Khalistan group – Poetic Justice Foundation – and its active members.

