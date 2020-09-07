Seeds sown for physical art exhibition

New Delhi, Sep 7 : ‘Seeds are Being Sown’, an exhibition curated by Prameya Art Foundation’s Art Scribes awardee Shaunak Mahbubani, featuring artists Aqui Thami, Tehmeena Firdos, Baaraan Ijlal, Arshi Ahmadzai, Anna Ehrenstein, Amitesh Grover and six others, will open on September 11 at Shrine Empire Gallery in the national capital.

This will be one of the first art exhibitions to open physically after the Covid-19 outbreak.

The exhibition is Part 3 in curator Shaunak Mahbubani’s series ‘Allies for the Uncertain Futures’ and continues the overarching curatorial focus of co-visioning futures through the Buddhist philosophy of non-duality.

The dialogue between works in this current exhibition develops this collective action by foregrounding practices of reflection, collectivism, hybridity, infiltration and multiplicity, together offering an incipient antidote to rigidities being cemented by the powers of our times.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.