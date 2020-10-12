Seeing market recovery in India during Unlock phase: Honor

By Gokul Bhagabati

New Delhi, Oct 11 : The semi-urban and tier-2 markets are at the forefront of driving growth in digital and intelligent technologies in India, leading to significant market recovery in the Unlock phase, said a top Honor India executive.

The comment comes after the company recently entered the India laptop market and expanded its wearables portfolio in the country.

“The pandemic has severely impacted all sectors of the economy. Since the ease of lockdown, businesses across industries have slowly started to pick-up,” Charles Peng, President, Honor India, told IANS in an interview.

“With consumers fast adapting to a new lifestyle, we have seen an uptick in demand for products that are complementing their living as well as keeping them connected and safe. We believe this trend will continue to drive growth for the rest of the year,” he said.

Particularly, the company said it has seen rise in demand for low-end and mid-range devices.

The Huawei subsidiary last week expanded its wearable portfolio in India with two new smartwatches — Watch ES and Watch GS Pro.

The Honor Watch ES will be available on Amazon from October 17 midnight onwards during the Great Indian Festival for Rs 7,499.

The Honor Watch GS Pro will be available on Flipkart as the Big Billion Days Specials. The rugged smartwatch will be sold from October 16 midnight onwards for Rs 17,999.

“Earlier we launched Watch Magic, MagicWatch2, Band 5, and Band 5i with features and innovations unheard of in the segment. Since then, we have witnessed great success in the wearable market and emerged as a consumer favourite with impressive 4+ ratings for all products on both of India’s largest e-commerce channels Amazon & Flipkart,” Peng said.

“After receiving an overwhelming response from the Indian market, we are now focussed on expanding our product offerings in the wearable segment.

“In India, we are among the Top 4 smart wearable brands,” he said.

According to the Honor India president, the company’s entry into the India laptop market in August has also turned out to be a success.

Launched at Rs 42,990, the company’s introductory laptop, Honor MagicBook 15, comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, a hidden pop-up webcam, 2-in-1 fingerprint power button and a compact 65W fast charger.

“It was sold out within seconds as soon as it went online. Further, we have received encouraging and positive feedback from our consumers who wish to own a PC that fulfills their requirements as well as suits their personality with a premium product at a competitive price,” Peng said.

“On future prospects, we are confident about our performance in India. We aim to create an intelligent new world for individuals by developing a smart living ecosystem having a diverse product portfolio including smart band, smartwatch, smart audio, laptops, and smartphones,” he said.

