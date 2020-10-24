Seeking hijab inspiration? Check out beautiful styles donned by Sana Khan

Mumbai: Popular Television actress and Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan, recently bid goodbye to the glamorous world of showbiz to follow the spiritual path. Sana is undoubtedly one of the prettiest faces and loves to show off her fashion and style on social media. And her Instagram is now filled with modest pictures that reflect her love for beautiful hijab styles.

For unversed, hijab is a headcover worn by Muslim women that comes in different styles. In the Islamic tradition, hijab means to cover your arms, neck, legs, and avoid tight or sheer clothing.

Hijab styles by Sana Khan

So if you want to seek some hijab inspiration, then you can check out some styles donned by Sana Khan as she is one hijabi fashionista who loves to wear hijab in different ways.

Basic Black







Image Source: Instagram

You can take a cue from Sana Khan’s basic black hijab look for your everyday outings. It is a simple and sleek style which can be picked up to match your basic outfits. Many people like to stick to a black hijab every day as you can never go wrong with it.

The Turban Hijab style





Image Source: Instagram

A turban hijab is a popular way to style the garmen which is gaining quite a bit of popularity amongst the hijabi girls everywhere. This way involves covering the hair in a turban form and it gives the wearer a uniquely structured look.

Floral Hijab

Image Source: Instagram

Shimmery, party wear style





Image Source: Instagram

If you want to give out a perfect look on special occasions, you can give a try to shimmery or jazz up look. You can pick hijabs in different colours that have a glistening look.

Match with mask





Image Source: Instagram

Wearing a face mask is, or has been, mandatory in most countries this year.To address this, Muslim women across the world are sharing their solutions on how to wear a face mask when their ears are covered by a hijab. Check out the few styles by Sana Khan as well.

Serene in white



Image Source: Instagram

White hijabs are quite common and most preferred among many women as they go perfectly on any attire. Most importantly white color automatically gives peace to oneself as it is the symbol of it.

Below are other few hijab styles.







Image Source: Instagram

Sana posted announced about leaving the entertainment industry earlier this month in an Instagram post. In her post, Sana Khan said that the entertainment industry has given her “all kinds of fame, honour and wealth” but she has realised that she should not make “wealth and fame” her only goal. She added that from now on, she will “serve humanity and follow the order of her Creator.”

While sharing her decision, Sana removed several pictures and videos of herself from her shoot diaries and trips from her social media account.