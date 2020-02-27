Seelampur women return to protest site with stronger resolution

Anti-CAA protesters at the Seelampur-Jafrabad main road during a sit-in, near Jafrabaad metro station in East Delhi, late on Saturday.

New Delhi: The deadly violence which killed 35 and left more than 200 severely injured till Thursday has least affected the vigour of undeterred women. Hours after bloodshed in Seelampur, Jaffarabad, Maujpur, and Gokulpuri, women protesters on Wednesday were back at protest site against the citizenship law.

This was the exact place where women have been protesting for the last two months. They had moved to Jafrabad Metro station on Saturday but were removed by the local police on Tuesday following objections by groups supporting the citizenship law.

Nearly 300 women shifted to Seelampur back on Wednesday, a kilometer away from Jafrabad metro station, and joined the sit-in there. By 8.30 pm, several men from the neighborhood joined to ensure nothing went amiss.

Interestingly, women protesters are accompanied by men who are standing there as a shield for the women protesters.

Security forces have conducted flag marches in several affected parts of northeast Delhi to maintain law and order even as no untoward incident was reported.