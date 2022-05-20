Seema Khan removes ‘Khan’ from her Instagram name

Mumbai: Days after filing divorce with husband Sohail Khan, designer Seema Khan changed her Instagram name. She removed Khan from her name and her user name now reads ‘Seema Kiran Sajdeh’.

For the unversed, Sohail and Seema had filed for divorce on May 13. The couple got married in 1998 and are parents to two kids- Nirvaan Khan and Yohan Khan.

A source from the family court had told ETimes that,”Sohail Khan and Seema Sachdev were present in the court today. They have filed for a divorce. Both were friendly towards each other.”

In 2017, on Netflix show, ‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’, Seema khan had confirmed the news that they are living separately. Seema said, “It’s just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationships meander and go into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy. Sohail and I are not in a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day.”

On the work front, Seema will be seen in the upcoming Netflix show, The Fabulous lives of Bollywood Wives, season 2.