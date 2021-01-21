Seers back Covid vaccination drive in MP

Bhopal, Jan 21 : In an effort to make the Covid-19 vaccination drive a huge success in Madhya Pradesh, several religious leaders and eminent personalities across the state have launched a ‘Jan Jagriti Abhiyan’ to raise awareness for maximum participation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16 launched India’s coronavirus vaccination drive via video conference.

The municipal corporation here has organised the ‘Jan Jagriti Abhiyan’ to create awareness about mass participation in the inoculation drive.

The campaign is being carried out across the state at various levels.

In Bhopal, the campaign saw the participation of over 85 religious and society leaders. They committed their support and took a pledge to back the drive.

Yashwant Yadav, head of the Shivmandir Yadav Samaj Samiti of Jahangirabad area, who had participated in the programme, said that it is necessary to use face masks, regularly wash hands and maintain social distancing to keep coronavirus at bay.

“People should also get the vaccine jabs as soon as possible to break the virus transmission”, said Yadav.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation Commissioner V.S. Choudhary sought the support of the leaders of different religions and sects to make the campaign a huge success.

He also apprised them of the ongoing efforts by the civic body on sanitation, waste management and cleanliness to curb the spread of the infection.

The representatives in the programme heaped praises on the drive for waste management and assured cooperation in the “Cleanliness Survey 2021”.

Padmakar Tripathi, Deputy Director Immunization, Department of Health and Family Welfare of the state, shed light on the importance of vaccine prioritization.

Vandana Bhatia, Health Specialist, UNICEF, Madhya Pradesh and Dr Ravindra Bagal, Health Officer, UNICEF, spoke on the importance of vaccination and the need for Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

