Seethamma Sagar project to resume after five-year halt: Minister

He said that they are waiting for the Centre's nod, expected by the end of October.

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Thummala Nageswara Rao
Telangana Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao on Monday, October 19, announced that construction of the Seethamma Sagar project would resume next month.

Speaking to the media, he said that they are waiting for the Centre’s nod, expected by the end of October. “For five years, the Seethamma Sagar project was stalled because of legal hurdles. Now, the Supreme Court has given the green signal. We are waiting for the Union government to approve,” he said.

In July, a Supreme Court Bench comprising former CJI BR Gavai and Justice Surya Kant upheld the validity of environmental clearances granted to the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, Seethamma Sagar Multipurpose Project and Gouravelli Reservoir, paving the way for their execution.

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