Sehwag, Sardar in selection panel for National Sports Awards 2020

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 31st July 2020 4:09 pm IST
Sehwag, Sardar in selection panel for National Sports Awards 2020

New Delhi, July 31 : 2011 World Cup winning former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, former hockey midfielder Sardar Singh, 2016 Rio Paralympics silver medallist Deepa Malik are among the names that make up the selection committee for the National Sports Awards this year, the Sports Ministry announced on Friday.

The committee, to be chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Mukundakam Sharma, also includes Arjuna Award winning former table tennis player Monalisa Baruah and former boxer Venkatesh Devarajan, who won the Arjuna Award in 1995.

The committee will be tasked with selecting awardees for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Dronacharya Awards, Arjuna Awards, Dhyan Chand Awards, Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar Award and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy for the year 2020.

Officials from the Sports Ministry on the committee include Sports Authority of India (SAI) Director General Sandip Pradhan, Joint Secretary (Sports Development) LS Singh and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) CEO Commander Rajesh Rajagopalan.

The mediapersons on the committee are sports commentator Manish Batavia and journalists Alok Sinha and Neeru Bhatia.

Two additional members, who have been Dronacharya Awardees, may be invited by the chairperson while considering the nomination for Dronacharya Award.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
Sports
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close