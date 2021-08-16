Sehwag’s hilarious take on Kohli after two students retake exams with 99.9% score

Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is known to have an active presence on Twitter. The explosive right handed batsmen from Najafgarh is known for his witty humour and animated observations , anecdotes on social media which has often left the users amused and leaving them in splits.

A tweet which was posted yesterday by the former opener sent the netizens into a frenzy .

Sehwag in his tweet posted a photo of an article where two students with scores of 99.99 % and 99.97% in a competitive exam retook the exam for perfect 100 %.

In February 2021 , two students Mridul Agarwal and Kavya Chopra got scores of 99.99 and 99.97 respectively in JEE Examinations.

However, the duo were dissatisfied on missing a perfect 100 %. So, they retook the paper and returned with a score of 300/300 thereby getting a perfect 100% in March 2021.

Sehwag being Sehwag having a penchant for good humour, connected this incident with Indian Skipper Virat Kohli’s indifferent run with willow.

He jovially connected this incident with Virat Kohli’s drought for a century. The current skipper is without a century at the highest level for the past two years. Fans, cricket observers and teammates all are desperately waiting for the defining knock from the skipper .

But Sehwag turned this entire saga into a good deal of humour and amusement.

Itni badly 100 toh shayad Kohli ne bhi nahi chahaya hoga. pic.twitter.com/30YPfsnds2 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 13, 2021

Sehwag caption read, “Itni badly 100 toh shayad Kohli ne bhi nahi chahaya hoga.” This loosely translates to “ Even Kohli wouldn’t be in need of a hundred that badly.”

Virat Kohli is currently leading the national side for a 5 match test series against England in their home.

Netizens were amused by Sehwag’s animated observations and reciprocated his tweet well which evoked good healthy humour and animated reactions .