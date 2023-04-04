Selected pilgrims must pay Rs 81800 by April 7: Haj Committee

Hyderabad: The provisionally selected Haj pilgrims must pay the first installment of Rs 81,800 by or before April 7, 2023, the Haj Committee of India (HCI) notified on Tuesday.

The Haj Committee of India’s accounts are held with SBI or UBI, and pilgrims may pay the required amount online or at any branch of that bank with a core banking system by entering the Bank Reference Number on the designated pay-in-slip on the website.

The Deposit receipt must include each cover’s distinct Bank Reference Number.

The Haj Committee informed the provisionally chosen pilgrims that they must submit a copy of the pay-in slip, along with a medical screening and fitness certificate (format available on the website), and an original international machine-readable passport to the concerned State Haj Committee by or before April 15, 2023, after depositing the advance amount.

Thus, to avoid any delays in submitting the passports of tentatively selected pilgrims of Haj 2023 to the High Commission of India by 15 April 2023, State/UT Haj Committees must submit the pilgrims’ documentation on a daily basis.

The Haj Committee of India stated that the following payments will be determined after the finalisation of the airfare cost and other charges in Saudi Arabia, and that they would be announced shortly.

Telangana State Haj Committee chairman Mohammad Saleem stated that candidates must be permanent government workers who have already done Haj or Umrah and have a solid understanding of Haj-related activities, with preference given to those who are fluent in Arabic.

“Children must get all necessary doses of authorised Covid-19 vaccinations,” he stated.

He further stated that senior officials such as Class-A officers of the central or state governments or their equivalents are ineligible.