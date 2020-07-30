Selena Gomez back on social media after week-long hiatus

Los Angeles, July 30 : Pop star Selena Gomez took a break from social media because she felt insensitive while posting anything too joyful. However, after a week-long hiatus post her 28th birthday last week, Gomez has returned to Instagram with a message to her fans.

The actress shared the video on Instagram with a simple caption, “a message from me”, and a heart emoji, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“Hey! I wanted to take some time to do a quick message for you guys because I haven’t been posting that much. I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I miss you and there’s so many exciting things coming up that I can’t wait to share with all of you,” she began.

“I just think at the beginning of this year, with everything going on, it felt a little insensitive to post things that may be a little just… joyful or celebratory, it was really hard for me,” added the star.

The singer shared she will interact more with her fans and followers.

She continued: “And, I’ve taken the time to learn, truly learn about what’s going on and I continue to make that my priority. But, just letting you know that I’m going to be a little bit more involved and I’m just sending more love and gonna show you some more of my personal stuff and what I have been doing. But, thank you for being here, and thank you for supporting me always and I will talk to you soon.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

