Self-sterilization gates installed at Grand Mosque, Makkah

Makkah: Self-Sterilization gates have been installed at the main gates of Masjid Al Haram (Grand Mosque) to confront coronavirus pandemic.

Before opening the gates for public, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque on Thursday inaugurated advanced self-sterilization gates in the entrances to the Grand Mosque.

Equipped with the latest technologies, these gates are installed as part of the precautionary measures that have been carried out since the outbreak of Coronavirus Pandemic (COVID-19).

الرئاسة العامة لشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي : بوابات التعقيم التي تم تركيبها في ساحات ومداخل المسجد الحرام هي تجريبية فقط وفي حال ثبوث نجاحها سيتم تعميمها واستخدامها، ولا صحة لما يتم تداوله بأنها مخصصة للعشر الأواخر pic.twitter.com/dyHzuauwT7 — مصدر (@MSDAR_NEWS) May 7, 2020

These advanced gates sterilize people by spraying sanitizer on them and its thermal cameras test their temperatures from 6 meters. A smart screen speed-reads the temperatures of several people at the same time.

The Grand Mosque of Makkah, which is typically crowded at this time of year, has been all-but deserted since the authorities in Saudi Arabia have prohibited general public from entering the mosques for Ramadan prayers in a bid to stop the spread of the virus, however according to recent reports, Saudi is aiming to reopen the mosques soon.

